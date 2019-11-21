Sudan: UNAMID Hands North Darfur 'Super Camp' to Sudan Govt

Nyala — The United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (Unamid) officially handed over its sector headquarters near Nyala, South Darfur, to the Sudanese government yesterday.

The headquarters, also known as 'the Nyala Super Camp', was established at Mount Sagra east of Nyala during the crisis in the region in 2007. It is one of the largest Unamid bases in Darfur.

The hand-over is part of the preparations for the withdrawal of Unamid. The United Nations Security Council decided on October 31 to extend the mandate of Unamid for another year (Resolution 4295).

The handover documents were signed by Unamid Joint Special Representative Jeremiah Mamabolo and Ambassador Omer Al Sanousi of the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Director General of Interpol in Sudan Maj Gen Hatim Mahmoud, Mohamed Idris from the Ministry of Health and Mahmoud Adam from the University of Nyala were also present.

'Tangible efforts

El Sanousi thanked the Unamid forces in Darfur for their tangible efforts during more than a decade. "Unamid is a partner in peace and supports mediation efforts to achieve peace in Darfur and other conflict areas."

The UN Security Council resolution to extend Unamid's mandate until October 31, 2020, is "a response to the request of the Sudanese government after the glorious December Revolution," the ambassador said. "The country is looking forward to a new era with the transitional government."

Police training academy

The state government pledged to use the camp for civilian purposes as police training academy and premises for the University of Nyala.

In April Unamid handed-over its sector headquarters in Ed Daein to the state government of East Darfur. In line with Unamid's insistence that the facilities be used for civilian purposes, the state government of East Darfur indicated that the former sector headquarters, with associated assets, will become an extension of Ed Daein University, and that the hospital within the camp will be a health centre providing maternity services.