Sudan: UNAMID Hands North Darfur 'Super Camp' to Sudan Govt

20 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Nyala — The United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (Unamid) officially handed over its sector headquarters near Nyala, South Darfur, to the Sudanese government yesterday.

The headquarters, also known as 'the Nyala Super Camp', was established at Mount Sagra east of Nyala during the crisis in the region in 2007. It is one of the largest Unamid bases in Darfur.

The hand-over is part of the preparations for the withdrawal of Unamid. The United Nations Security Council decided on October 31 to extend the mandate of Unamid for another year (Resolution 4295).

The handover documents were signed by Unamid Joint Special Representative Jeremiah Mamabolo and Ambassador Omer Al Sanousi of the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Director General of Interpol in Sudan Maj Gen Hatim Mahmoud, Mohamed Idris from the Ministry of Health and Mahmoud Adam from the University of Nyala were also present.

'Tangible efforts

El Sanousi thanked the Unamid forces in Darfur for their tangible efforts during more than a decade. "Unamid is a partner in peace and supports mediation efforts to achieve peace in Darfur and other conflict areas."

The UN Security Council resolution to extend Unamid's mandate until October 31, 2020, is "a response to the request of the Sudanese government after the glorious December Revolution," the ambassador said. "The country is looking forward to a new era with the transitional government."

Police training academy

The state government pledged to use the camp for civilian purposes as police training academy and premises for the University of Nyala.

In April Unamid handed-over its sector headquarters in Ed Daein to the state government of East Darfur. In line with Unamid's insistence that the facilities be used for civilian purposes, the state government of East Darfur indicated that the former sector headquarters, with associated assets, will become an extension of Ed Daein University, and that the hospital within the camp will be a health centre providing maternity services.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Refugees
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.