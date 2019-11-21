Sudan: Juba Peace Talks Between Sudan Govt, Rebels Postponed

Khartoum — The second round of peace negotiations between the Sudanese government and the armed rebel movements, scheduled to start in the South Sudanese capital of Juba on Thursday, has been postponed.

Tut Galwak, security advisor to South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and chairman of the mediation team, announced in a statement on Tuesday that the peace talks will be resumed on December 10. The postponement was caused "by the commitment of some of the armed movements to workshops related to the peace process", he said.

Mohamed El Faki, spokesman for the Sovereign Council, said the council agreed with the request of the mediation team to postpone the peace negotiations.

SRF

Chairman El Hadi Idris of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel coalition confirmed that the negotiations have been postponed.

He told Radio Dabanga that "the members of the RSF were ready to go to Juba for the negotiations, but the mediation team informed us of the postponement". Idris stressed that the SRF is ready to send their delegation to Juba at any time.

Legislative Council

The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) announced in a statement on Tuesday that they reached an agreement with the SRF to postpone the formation of the Legislative Council to 31 December. The FFC hopes that the government, the SRF and the Sudan People's Liberation Front-North faction led by Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu), that did not sign the Juba Declaration, will have reached an agreement by then.

It was agreed that the distribution of the seats in the Legislative Council will be based on census indicators, taking into account the representation of all communities in Sudan.