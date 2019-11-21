Sudan: Khartoum Activists Protest Violent Repression of Demos

Khartoum — Hundreds of activists marched to the headquarters of the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) in Khartoum yesterday to denounce the violence against peaceful demonstrators by the Sudan Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The protesters specifically referred to the recent violence against peaceful demonstrators in Hasaheisa in El Gezira and El Kalakla in the southern part of Khartoum.

Memorandum

The protesters handed over a memorandum to SPA leader Ismail El Taj, denouncing repression of peaceful demonstrations by the security forces. They also demanded the prosecution of all members of the former regime and the dissolution of the former regime's National Congress Party.

The protestors stressed the need to restructure the police, eliminate corruption, bring corrupt officials to trial, appoint civilian governors, expedite the investigation of cases of missing persons, and bring those involved in the June 3 massacre to a fair trial.

SPA

El Taj said the SPA supports the demands of the demonstrators. He promised to submit the memorandum to the SPA secretariat.

He condemned the violence against demonstrators and stressed the need to unite the efforts of all forces.

He also stressed that Al Bashir needs to be handed over to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Vigil

Hundreds of members of the Marginalised Youth and Civil Forces Alliance from the southern part of Khartoum held a vigil in front of the Ministry of Justice yesterday to protest against the illegal collection of fees at the Central Fish Market in the neighbourhood. They also want the market to be restructured.

The activists chanted: "We will not pay one single Pound anymore".

They handed over a memorandum to Justice Minister Nasreldin Abdelbari, asking him to intervene immediately to stop the illegal levies being collected.

The market accommodates some 3,000 traders and labourers.