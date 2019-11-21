Sudan: Hadandawa and Beni-Amer Tribes Sign Agreement to End Dispute

20 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port-Sudan — The parties to the conflict in Port-Sudan, Al-Hadandawa and Beni-Amer, agreed Wednesday to end the dispute and overcome the crisis and signed an agreement in the Peace Hall of the Secretariat of the Red Sea State's government, in the presence of members of the Sovereignty Council and a number of ministers, members of the Red Sea State government as well as leaders of the native administration and youth entities in the state.

The Qalad agreement provides for a halt to tribal fighting that erupted in the state since last Monday.

Meanwhile, the chieftain of Hadandawa tribe, Mohamed Al-Amin Tirik, said that they are working as native administration leaders to surpass impacts of the confrontation between the two tribes.

The representative of Beni-Amer tribe, Kentibay, said that they agreed, as native administration leaders, to stop the fighting, working to patch up the rift in the social fabric and engaging in a transparent dialogue between all the societal components in the state for achieving satisfactory solutions and avoiding sedition.

