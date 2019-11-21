Sudan: Mufreh Commends Sudan-Eritrea Relations

20 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments Nasr-Eddin Mufreh has praised the distinguished fraternal , historical and neighborhood bonds between Sudan and Eritrea.

This came when the Minister met at his office Wednesday the Ambassdior of Eritrea to Sudan, Ibrahim Idris.

The Minister pointed to importance of cementing ties of joint cooperation between the two countries and striking memorandums of understanding on religious cooperation during the coming period to push bilateral relations to further horizons.

Mufreh said religious freedom was guaranteed in Sudan and affirmed the state care of religious freedom and rites for all citizens.

The Eritrean Ambassador, for his part, pointed to importance of communication and cooperation for interest of people of the two nations.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

