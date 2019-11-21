Sudan: We Come to Discuss Solution of Port Sudan' Crisis - Al Sheikh

Port Sudan — Leading Member of Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) Ibrahim AL Sheikh said there is a great concern for solving the crisis erupted in Port Sudan, capital of Red Sea state.

The event has caused martyrdom of 9 persons and injury of 40. Eventually the situation was very anxiety at all levels of transitional government as well as for FFC, said AL Sheik.

He added that they have hurried up to defuse the bottle of the crisis.

AL Sheikh told SUNA following the signatory of AL Galad agreement between AL Hadndawa and Bani Amir tribes that he came to discuss a radical solution of a crisis that starts erupted from time to time between the two tribes.

He admitted that the East suffered for the long time from the problem of marginalization and the absence of the balanced development.

That situation he said was reflected negatively on health, education services and basic infrastructure.

The inhabitants in East Sudan have suffered ignorance since the past 30 years, AL Sheik has said. He stresses that the struggles were understandable and have historical background between the two tribes.

But recently have developed causing anxiety at federal government level besides their social and economic impacts on the overall situation, argued AL Sheikh

We do concern that Sudan becomes a place accommodating all as well as people of the east who have to live in tolerance and coexistence, noted AL Sheikh.