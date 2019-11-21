Sudan: We Come to Discuss Solution of Port Sudan' Crisis - Al Sheikh

20 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Leading Member of Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) Ibrahim AL Sheikh said there is a great concern for solving the crisis erupted in Port Sudan, capital of Red Sea state.

The event has caused martyrdom of 9 persons and injury of 40. Eventually the situation was very anxiety at all levels of transitional government as well as for FFC, said AL Sheik.

He added that they have hurried up to defuse the bottle of the crisis.

AL Sheikh told SUNA following the signatory of AL Galad agreement between AL Hadndawa and Bani Amir tribes that he came to discuss a radical solution of a crisis that starts erupted from time to time between the two tribes.

He admitted that the East suffered for the long time from the problem of marginalization and the absence of the balanced development.

That situation he said was reflected negatively on health, education services and basic infrastructure.

The inhabitants in East Sudan have suffered ignorance since the past 30 years, AL Sheik has said. He stresses that the struggles were understandable and have historical background between the two tribes.

But recently have developed causing anxiety at federal government level besides their social and economic impacts on the overall situation, argued AL Sheikh

We do concern that Sudan becomes a place accommodating all as well as people of the east who have to live in tolerance and coexistence, noted AL Sheikh.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.