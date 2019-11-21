Sudan: UNAMID Affirms Continuity of its Support to People of Darfur

20 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Joint Special Representative of the UNAMID Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), Jeremiah Mamabolo, has affirmed the UNAMID continued provision of basic assistance to support the people of Darfur.

At the press conference held Wednesday at the UNDP Headquarters, Mamabolo said that UNAMID's mandate in Darfur will be extended until 31 October 2020 in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2495 issued on 31 October 2019, at the request of the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok.

Mamabolo assured the people of Darfur that the UNAMID will continue its policies during the remaining period and to serve the people until the last day of its mandate.

He said that the method adopted of UNAMID in implementing its mandate will reflect the UN campaign for peace which was launched by the UN Secretary General this year, calling on the media to boost this campaign in the political, women, security, safety, security, peace building, sustainability of peace, partnerships, peace keeping conduct and the peace keeping operations.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Peacekeeping
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.