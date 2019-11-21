Sudan: UNAMID Affirms Continuity of its Support to People of Darfur

Khartoum — The Joint Special Representative of the UNAMID Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), Jeremiah Mamabolo, has affirmed the UNAMID continued provision of basic assistance to support the people of Darfur.

At the press conference held Wednesday at the UNDP Headquarters, Mamabolo said that UNAMID's mandate in Darfur will be extended until 31 October 2020 in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2495 issued on 31 October 2019, at the request of the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok.

Mamabolo assured the people of Darfur that the UNAMID will continue its policies during the remaining period and to serve the people until the last day of its mandate.

He said that the method adopted of UNAMID in implementing its mandate will reflect the UN campaign for peace which was launched by the UN Secretary General this year, calling on the media to boost this campaign in the political, women, security, safety, security, peace building, sustainability of peace, partnerships, peace keeping conduct and the peace keeping operations.