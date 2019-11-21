Sudan: Breaking News /Signing of Galad Agreement Between Hadandwa and Beni-Amir Tribes

20 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port-Sudan — An agreement of Galad (customary arrangements for mediation in conflicts) was Wednesday signed between the Hadandwa and Beni-Amir tribes in Port-Sudan.

