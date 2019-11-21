Tanzania: Udom Revokes Academic Journals Over Poor Quality

21 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Ludovick Kazoka in Dodoma

UNIVERSITY of Dodoma (UDOM) has cancelled and terminated publication of its previous academic journals and periodical publications over quality constraints.

Academic journals serve as permanent and transparent forums for presentation, scrutiny and discussion of researches. They are usually peer-reviewed or refereed.

Their contents typically take the form of articles presenting original researches, article and book reviews.

UDOM Vice Chancellor Professor Faustine Bee, briefing reporters on Wednesday, said instead of publishing the current journals, the university was contemplating the best way to improve the scholarly journals.

"The decision to cancel and terminate publication of our academic journals was reached during a previous university senate meeting," said the university's VC in his briefing to reporters on the varsity's 10th graduation ceremony today and tomorrow.

But, he said the decision will not affect academicians who were promoted based on publications in the academic journals because the papers were valid.

Prof Bee further informed that the university has conducted human resources audit to establish eligible personnel in their positions, saying employees will be relocated to their right departments based on their academic qualifications.

"The employees with academic disciplines, which are irrelevant to the university will be relocated to the Public Ser vice Management and Good Governance portfolio," said Prof Bee.

He said the university management will start issuing house allowance to only entitled employees based on their official duties, hinting that the university has been spending 400m/- annually on rent payment to its domestic staff and experts from overseas.

"The university was paying rent to its external experts because it has no residential houses at the main campus," he explained, adding that plans were underway for the universi ty to construct staff houses to save huge amount of money spent on rent payment.

He said the varsity envisages building two flats which will accommodate 30 families of the university employees. "We also plan to build three residential houses for senior leaders of the university. We will execute the construction projects using our internal income sources," he said.

Professor Bee clarified the transfer of several UDOM employees to other public higher learning institutions, saying the university has as well received staff from other public institutions.

"This ongoing transfer of civil servants to UDOM or other public institution is normal in public services," he said.

