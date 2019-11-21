Tanzania: Dar-Moshi Passenger, Cargo Train Resumes Services Next Month

PASSENGER and cargo train services for Dar es Salaam to Moshi via Tanga route are set to begin early next month, Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) has announced in what is expected to solve end of the year travel woes to the northern zone regions.

In announcements on the social media, TRC said train fares to Moshi would be 39,100/- for the second class sleeping coach, 23,500/- for second class seating coach and 16,500/- for third class coach.

The fares to Korogwe are 25,400/- for second class sleeping coach, 15,300/- for second class seating coach and 10,000/- for third class.

TRC Spokesperson Jamila Mbarouk confirmed to the 'Daily News' that train services to Moshi via Tanga would begin early next month after completion of repair work on railway infrastructure that was damaged by rainfall.

The railway corporation suspended train services to the northern route last month after the rains damaged rail bridges and culverts in Muheza, Korogwe, Mombo areas in Tanga Region and Wami - Makinyumbi in Coast Region.

Ms Mbarouk said 85 per cent of repair work had been completed by Wednesday and they were in preparations for resumption of cargo train services and launch of passenger train services.

"The work has reached 85 per cent that is why you see we have the confidence of announcing the fare for the upcoming train services," she said.

TRC relaunched Tanga to Moshi cargo train services in July this year following extensive repair work on the rail line after it was out of use for 12 years.

Some 800 tonnes of cement from Tanga Cement were transported to Moshi on the relaunch of the cargo train services expected to provide reliable freight transport between the port of Tanga and the northern regions of Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Manyara.

The 800 tonnes of cement would have been transported to Moshi using over 30 trucks.

Speaking at a ceremony to relaunch the train services in Moshi, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the government was optimistic that the revived train services on the northern line would stimulate agricultural development and local industries as well as tourism.

The premier commended TRC Managing Director Masanja Kadogosa and the board of directors for repairing the railway line for 5bn/- while some foreign companies had projected the cost at 10bn/-.