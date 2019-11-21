Liberia: Pres. Weah Describes Brumskine Death As Paralyzing

20 November 2019
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

(Monrovia, Liberia) On the evening of Wednesday, November 20, 2019, news about the sudden death of Liberian statesman and legal luminary-Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine-was announced. The news of the passing of such a national asset is indeed paralyzing.

My wife, First Lady Marie Clar Weah, and I, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Brumskine family, particularly Estelle, his wife, and three children, Charlene, Charles Jr. and Walker.

Indeed, our Nation is broken. The cruel hands of death have taken away a fine Liberian patriot, a man of peace, who preached "Liberianism" for far too long.

I had the privilege to interact with the late Cllr. Brumskine on many occasions. Despite the lake of politics which consistently divided us, we both respected and admired each other. He, particularly as a big brother sharing Bassa affinity, wanted the best out of me; his many counsels and overtures I shall never forget.

There is no gainsaying about the fact that Liberia has lost a great fighter, who would never settle down unless the right and legal thing was done. He put Liberia first. He made peace and ordered his political badge.

Indeed, history will remember Cllr. Brumskine as a principled politician whose tenacity and wisdom as a lawyer and humanitarian saved this nation from many odd events.

Liberia will miss this great hero and progressive of our time.

My sympathies also go out to the leadership and membership of the Liberty Party which he faithfully served and fought for.

I order that the National Ensign be flown at half-mast tomorrow from 8:am to 6pm.

May the Lord of Host give him a peaceful rest until the Resurrection Morning.

More From: Govt of Liberia

