Sudan: Hamdouk Receives UAE Delegation to Discuss Economic Cooperation

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, received in his office on Wednesday the visiting delegation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) led by the Minister of Energy and Industry.

In attendance at the meeting were the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi, the Minister of Industry and Trade, Madani Abbas Madani, and the Minister of Energy and Mining, Adel Ali Ibrahim.

The meeting discussed the cooperation between the two countries and the development of UAE investments in Sudan, especially in the fields of infrastructures, airports, alternative energy and electricity, as well as transport projects in order toward reducing the costs and increasing the volume of exports.