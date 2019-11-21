Malawi: CSJ Sensitises MPs On Draft Abortion Law

20 November 2019
Centre for Solutions Journalism (Blantyre)
By Emily Banda

Malawi: MPs and facilitators who attended the training

Centre for Solutions Journalism -CSJ has sensitized some members of Parliament on the key highlights of the proposed Termination of Pregnancy Bill drafted by the Malawi Law Commission. CSJ executive director Brian Ligomeka described the interaction with the MPs as a huge success. "The aim of the proposed law is clear- to save the lives of women who are dying from unsafe abortion. The MPs have also appreciated grounds under which women and girls will qualify to access the services in the hospitals." The picture shows the MPs and some facilitators during the training held at Sunbird Livingstonia Beach Hotel in Salima in June this year.

