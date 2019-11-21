Liberia: Breaking News Cllr. Brusmkine Is Dead

Photo: Pixabay
Cross, religion, church, christian (file photo0.
21 November 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Unconfirmed report reaching this paper says that Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine is dead. Cllr. Brumskine was the founder and former political leader of the Liberty Party. He was 68. More detail in subsequent edition.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

More on This
Liberian Opposition Figure Dies
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.