Liberia: Breaking News Cllr. Brusmkine Is Dead

Unconfirmed report reaching this paper says that Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine is dead. Cllr. Brumskine was the founder and former political leader of the Liberty Party. He was 68. More detail in subsequent edition.
