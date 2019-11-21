Kenya: Sony Sugar Relegated From KPL

Sony Sugar FC have been relegated from the Kenyan Premier League after missing three matches, the league body revealed on Wednesday.

Sony were scheduled to play Zoo FC at the Kericho Green stadium, but reached the venue late when the referee had already given Zoo a walkover.

According to KPL rules, a club should notify the league management through a letter of its intent not to honour the match citing various various reasons to that effect 48 hours before the game.

Confirming Sony's suspension and relegation, KPL CEO Jack Oguda said that the law has to be followed and the same shall befall Chemelil Sugar FC if they miss their next match.

Chemelil also failed to honour their league match against KCB at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

"Sony Sugar management called me after the lapse of 48 hours that they would be late for the match. They didn't notify us in writing and reached the venue when match referee had concluded the game would. The law is very clear and as at now, they stand suspended and will definitely play next season in the lower league," he told Nation Sport on Wednesday.

"Chemelil Sugar never notified us on their failure to travel. As much as we understand the current financial situation the law has to apply," he added.

Sony Sugar also gave a walkover to AFC Leopards and Tusker, while Chemelil Sugar FC had failed to honour the tie against Bandari last month.

KPL clubs have been hit with a financial crisis since the withdrawal of main sponsors SportPesa, who pulled out last month.