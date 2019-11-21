Zimbabwe: Breaking News - 96 Hours of Dry Taps For Bulawayo Residents

21 November 2019
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Cape Town — The City of Bulawayo has moved to tighten its water shedding schedule from 72 to 96 hours a week as water levels continue to decline in its dams.

In a statement, the City Council said the decision to adjust its schedule was due to several challenges the local authority has been experiencing in the past weeks which include power cuts and an increase in  water consumption levels.

"The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of public of the review of the current 72-hour weekly water shedding programme to 96 with effect from Monday 25 November 2019. The programme is being reviewed in a bid to stabilise the reservoirs and prevent them from depleting further. It is further being implemented in a bid to raise the raw water reservoir level to a comfortable buffer level of 5,5 metres. The current level of 0,76 metres (14 percent) is not safe for the city given the high demand being experienced," the statement said.

In October the Bulawayo increased weekly water shedding hours from 48 to 72.

The new shedding schedule comes into effect on Monday, November 25.

