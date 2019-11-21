South Africa: Two Unions Vie for Power in Marikana and the Result Can Be Murder

analysis

Kaizer Lungisa Madiba is the latest mineworker to be murdered in Marikana as tensions between Amcu and NUM continue to simmer. With NUM trying to recruit members in the area, he might not be the last.

Nomhle Madiba was in her shack in Nkaneng, Marikana when she received the call. Her husband, Kaizer Lungisa Madiba, had left to walk to work at Sibanye-Stillwater's platinum operations. She heard gunshots and moments later got a call from a private number.

"Come and fetch your dead dog," said the caller.

Madiba's murder, on 1 November 2019, was the latest in a string of killings in Marikana that have marred the area since the 2012 Marikana massacre and could continue as the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) attempts to rebuild in the platinum belt, an Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) stronghold.

Madiba participated in the 2012 and 2014 strikes at Lonmin, which was acquired by Sibanye-Stillwater in 2019, and the vocal leader had been quoted by multiple media outlets. He fell out of favour with his Amcu comrades and was charged alongside other mineworkers with the murder of Amcu chairperson Malibongwe Mdazo in 2017.

When Madiba and his co-accused appeared in the...