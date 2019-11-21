South Africa: Two Unions Vie for Power in Marikana and the Result Can Be Murder

21 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson and Ed Stoddard

Kaizer Lungisa Madiba is the latest mineworker to be murdered in Marikana as tensions between Amcu and NUM continue to simmer. With NUM trying to recruit members in the area, he might not be the last.

Nomhle Madiba was in her shack in Nkaneng, Marikana when she received the call. Her husband, Kaizer Lungisa Madiba, had left to walk to work at Sibanye-Stillwater's platinum operations. She heard gunshots and moments later got a call from a private number.

"Come and fetch your dead dog," said the caller.

Madiba's murder, on 1 November 2019, was the latest in a string of killings in Marikana that have marred the area since the 2012 Marikana massacre and could continue as the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) attempts to rebuild in the platinum belt, an Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) stronghold.

Madiba participated in the 2012 and 2014 strikes at Lonmin, which was acquired by Sibanye-Stillwater in 2019, and the vocal leader had been quoted by multiple media outlets. He fell out of favour with his Amcu comrades and was charged alongside other mineworkers with the murder of Amcu chairperson Malibongwe Mdazo in 2017.

When Madiba and his co-accused appeared in the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.