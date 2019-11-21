South Africa: Deputy President to Chair Sanac Meeting

21 November 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy President David Mabuza in his capacity as National Chairperson on the South African National Aids Council (SANAC) will chair an extended SANAC Plenary and lead the District Outreach Programme on HIV prevention.

These events will take place in Secunda, Mpumalanga, on Saturday, 23 November, ahead of the commemoration of World Aids Day on 1 December.

The extended plenary is the first to take place in the 6th administration and will discuss among others, the implementation of the National Strategic Plan for HIV, TB and STIs 2017-2022, as well as the functionality of Provincial and District AIDS Councils to respond to the state of the pandemic in different provinces.

Men's Parliament

Mabuza is also expected to address the Provincial Men's Parliament. The Parliament is an initiative of the SANAC Men's Sector in partnership with the Department of Social Development within the broader Takuwani Riime movement, patroned by the Deputy President.

The Men's Parliament will discuss the role that men can play in combating the spread of HIV and AIDS, violence against women and ways of including boys in the conversation about these issues.

The inaugural meeting of the SANAC Inter-Ministerial Committee of the 6th administration took a decision to lead district outreach programmes, aimed at reaching out to communities with respect to HIV prevention and finding the missing TB patients and enrolling eligible people on anti-retroviral treatment.

The first SANAC District Outreach in the Gert Sibande District will include testing and screening for HIV, TB, diabetes among others in line with the Checka Impilo Wellness Campaign.

In this regard, Mabuza will focus on the importance of accessing health services for every individual, regardless of their location.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

