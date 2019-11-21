South Africa: President Meets Black Business Council

21 November 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this morning meet with the Black Business Council to discuss, among other issues, the expansion of the economy and job creation.

In a statement, the Presidency said the meeting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria will be an opportunity for the President and the council to engage on issues of policy implementation and monitoring; the council's contribution to improving the capacity of the state; industrialisation and infrastructure development; as well as progress in digital migration.

"As part of working for inclusive and sustainable economic growth with job creation as the most pressing objective, President Ramaphosa has consistently called for greater sustained collaboration between government and civil society, which includes the business sector, to reduce inequality and poverty," said the Presidency.

The council, a leading organisation representing black professionals and business associations and chambers, has partnered with government to accelerate the participation of black business in the mainstream economy.

This collaboration, said the Presidency, gave rise to the enactment of legislation such as the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act that has enabled the growth of the black middle class, boosted employment equity and enabled black people and women to become owners and managers of businesses.

Opportunities for further compounded growth can be leveraged from the Competition Amendment Bill signed earlier this year to address the inequality and to transform the economy.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.