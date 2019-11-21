South Africa: Thieves Steal Children's Musical Instruments From Khayelitsha School

21 November 2019
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Mary-Anne Gontsana

Music classes at Eluxolweni Primary School in Khayelitsha have been interrupted after thieves stole trumpets, saxophones, trombones, keyboards, a drum kit, cymbals and stands, acoustic guitars, a guitar amp and bass amps earlier this month.

This is the second time in a few weeks that the school has been robbed. Earlier this year five computers and a laptop were stolen during a break-in.

The musical instruments were provided by the Institute for Indigenous Music and Arts Development (IMAD), and offered access to music education and performance to Eluxolweni's Grade 4 to Grade 6 learners.

Music teacher Babalwa Meintjies showed GroundUp how the burglar gate and door to the blue shipping container, where the instruments were stored, had been broken by thieves.

She said the theft had "hit hard". "You should have seen the sadness and tears when the children heard the news. It was like they lost hope," said Meintjies.

The programme of music teaching was started in 2007 in schools in Eluxolweni, Lansdowne and Langa, she said. At Eluxolweni about 65 learners were taught after class and on Saturdays. They learned how to play, read and compose music. They learned guitar, singing, drums, trombone, saxophone and trumpet, and on Fridays they had an ensemble where all the learners came together to play music.

Grade 6 learner Siphesihle Mani plays the saxophone. She said she started playing the instrument, which took her three months to master, last year.

"We are very hurt by what happened. The classes I take have made me love music and I have decided that I want to go to a high school where music is offered so I can continue playing," she said.

Sange Potwana, also a Grade 6 learner at Eluxolweni, said he started playing the piano in 2017. "It took me about two months to learn how to play the piano and I know my keys and I can play different songs."

Meintjies said people had responded to a call on social media for donations to replace the instruments. "I am confident that the more people see the post on Facebook, the more donations we will get," she said.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said a case of burglary had been opened for investigation. "Investigation is still continuing. No arrests yet and no property recovered thus far."

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.