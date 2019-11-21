Liberian Embassy in Sierra Leone Supports Children's Education

Liberian Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Musu Jatu Ruhle (front, far left), stands with a few of the Liberian students in Sierra Leone who benefited from the donation.

Several children of former Liberian refugees still residing in Sierra Leone have benefited from a donation of school materials, including book bags, which the Embassy of Liberia in Sierra Leone has donated to them.

The recent donation, spearheaded by Ambassador Musu Jatu Ruhle, which benefited students in several parts of Freetown was the Embassy's initiative aimed at supporting the efforts of the Liberian parents, who are doing their utmost best to educate their children, while still in Sierra Leone.

"I have come along with a lot of my office staff, and other officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Liberia to show you how much we care, and wish to see you succeed in Sierra Leone. This is to let you know that we care about you, and that you are a part of the global Liberian community," Amb. Ruhle said as she spoke to the students and their parents.

She said the visit to the neighborhoods hosting the former Liberian refugees was also part of efforts to see how the living conditions of the people, most of whom are already integrated into local communities.

"Even though some of you are integrated into the Sierra Leonean community, our own very close neighboring nation, do not lose focus of the fact that you are Liberians first before any other nationals," Amb. Ruhle admonished. "Do not despise your identity because, there is no where like home, and as such, you should always remember that Liberia belongs to you, and has a space for each and everyone of you here."

Ruhle called on the integrated Liberian refugees to return to Liberia and contribute their quota to the development of the country.

A dispatch from the Liberian Embassy in Freetown said that after Amb. Ruhle's presented the instructional materials, there was an academic challenge on the history of Liberia among the Liberian students in Freetown.

The dispatch mentioned that 25 students participated in the quizzing competition and, afterwards, there were prizes offered to the best performing students, mainly for answering basic questions about the beginning of the Liberian nation; its declaration of independence, and formation of governments from one era to another.

"The Liberian Embassy in Sierra Leone is also pleased to note that the secretary's visit to Liberians in Freetown was graced by the Executive Director of the Mano River Union, Madam Medina Wesseh [who] served as the keynote speaker," the dispatch said.

Although it is not clear how many students received the educational items from the Embassy, the dispatch said that there were several students who benefited from the exercise.

According to the dispatch, Madam Wesseh was accompanied from Liberia by an array of some other high-profile Liberian government officials, including Sneh Tugbe, Sr., chairman of the professional diaspora Liberians in Sierra Leone.

It can be recalled that tens of thousands of Liberians, if not more, sought refuge in Sierra Leone due to the civil conflicts in Liberia and, since then, some have decided to move on with lives in that neighboring country.

Also, there are hundreds of Sierra Leoneans, who are also integrated in the Liberian communities due to their own expression of willingness to stay in the Sierra Leone, despite the fact the their country, too, has long gained peace.