South Africa: Deadline Looms for Nsfas 2020 Applications

Prospective students who wish to study at a public university or TVET college in 2020 have exactly 10 days left before the closing of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) application cycle on 30 November 2019.
As part of the intensified application drive, NSFAS has rolled out a regional "town to town" outreach intervention programme - to reach out to prospective beneficiaries and students who have not submitted their applications.
NSFAS aims to utilise these programmes to leverage equal opportunities for access in, and success to, higher education and training, mainly telescoping disadvantaged communities, and provinces with a low number of applications received.
Over the next few days, NSFAS officers will continue to be deployed across all nine provinces with a focus on the Eastern Cape, Free State, North West, Northern Cape, and Western Cape - due to the low number of applications received in these provinces.
To date, the scheme has received 365 922 applications nationwide, with KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and Limpopo provinces continuing to lead with the highest number of applications.
NSFAS Administrator, Dr Randall Carolissen, said that although the number of applicants living with disability increased significantly over the prior year to over a 1000, it remains disappointingly low.
Carolissen said that NSFAS has prioritised engagements with relevant government departments and agencies to improve applications in this regard.
Applicants who do not have access to computer facilities and smart phones, are urged to visit their nearest National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) offices, local libraries, Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Thusong Centres, and Department of Basic Education (DBE) District Teacher Development Centres national wide, to apply for funding.
Outreach events for 2020 applications
Eastern Cape
20 November 2019
Port Elizabeth - Thembelihle High School
20 November 2019
Uitenhage - Gamble Street Secondary School
21 November 2019
Lady Frere - Nzimankulu High School
22 November 2019
Lusikisiki - Ingwe TVET College, Ngqungqushe Campus
25 November 2019
Mthata TBC
30 November 2019
East London TBC
Free State
23 November 2019
Thabo Mofutsanyana District, Qwaqwa
23 November
Fezile Dabi District
24 - 30 November
Lejweleputswa District, Welkom
Gauteng
26 November 2019
Randfontein TBC
28 November 2019
Reiger, Boksburg
KwaZulu-Natal
23 November 2019
Ugu District
Limpopo
23 November 2019
Opposite Rooiberg Community Hall, Thabazimbi
29 November 2019
Masesha Primary School - in Bloodriver
Mpumalanga
30 November 2019
Ehlanzeni TBC
Northern Cape
27 November 2019
Namaqualand - SA van Wyk High School, Aggeney High School & Regefeld High School
29 November 2019
Kuruman - Kuruman Primary School
30 November 2019
Kimberley - Mayibuye Centre
North West
20 November 2019
Taung
21 November 2019
Mathe - Walter Letsie High School
21 November 2019
Vryburg - Vryburg High School
23 November 2019
Taung - Mokgareng High School
Western Cape
23 November 2019
Dal Josaphat Athletics Stadium, Groenheuwel, Paarl
29 November 2019
Beaufort West TBC
30 November 2019
Lwazi Enrichment Program, Hartzenberg Street, Parkersdam, Worcester
30 November 2019
George TBC
30 November 2019
Delft TBC