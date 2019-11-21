South Africa: Deadline Looms for Nsfas 2020 Applications

Prospective students who wish to study at a public university or TVET college in 2020 have exactly 10 days left before the closing of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) application cycle on 30 November 2019.

As part of the intensified application drive, NSFAS has rolled out a regional "town to town" outreach intervention programme - to reach out to prospective beneficiaries and students who have not submitted their applications.

NSFAS aims to utilise these programmes to leverage equal opportunities for access in, and success to, higher education and training, mainly telescoping disadvantaged communities, and provinces with a low number of applications received.

Over the next few days, NSFAS officers will continue to be deployed across all nine provinces with a focus on the Eastern Cape, Free State, North West, Northern Cape, and Western Cape - due to the low number of applications received in these provinces.

To date, the scheme has received 365 922 applications nationwide, with KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and Limpopo provinces continuing to lead with the highest number of applications.

NSFAS Administrator, Dr Randall Carolissen, said that although the number of applicants living with disability increased significantly over the prior year to over a 1000, it remains disappointingly low.

Carolissen said that NSFAS has prioritised engagements with relevant government departments and agencies to improve applications in this regard.

Applicants who do not have access to computer facilities and smart phones, are urged to visit their nearest National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) offices, local libraries, Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Thusong Centres, and Department of Basic Education (DBE) District Teacher Development Centres national wide, to apply for funding.

Outreach events for 2020 applications

Eastern Cape

20 November 2019

Port Elizabeth - Thembelihle High School

20 November 2019

Uitenhage - Gamble Street Secondary School

21 November 2019

Lady Frere - Nzimankulu High School

22 November 2019

Lusikisiki - Ingwe TVET College, Ngqungqushe Campus

25 November 2019

Mthata TBC

30 November 2019

East London TBC

Free State

23 November 2019

Thabo Mofutsanyana District, Qwaqwa

23 November

Fezile Dabi District

24 - 30 November

Lejweleputswa District, Welkom

Gauteng

26 November 2019

Randfontein TBC

28 November 2019

Reiger, Boksburg

KwaZulu-Natal

23 November 2019

Ugu District

Limpopo

23 November 2019

Opposite Rooiberg Community Hall, Thabazimbi

29 November 2019

Masesha Primary School - in Bloodriver

Mpumalanga

30 November 2019

Ehlanzeni TBC

Northern Cape

27 November 2019

Namaqualand - SA van Wyk High School, Aggeney High School & Regefeld High School

29 November 2019

Kuruman - Kuruman Primary School

30 November 2019

Kimberley - Mayibuye Centre

North West

20 November 2019

Taung

21 November 2019

Mathe - Walter Letsie High School

21 November 2019

Vryburg - Vryburg High School

23 November 2019

Taung - Mokgareng High School

Western Cape

23 November 2019

Dal Josaphat Athletics Stadium, Groenheuwel, Paarl

29 November 2019

Beaufort West TBC

30 November 2019

Lwazi Enrichment Program, Hartzenberg Street, Parkersdam, Worcester

30 November 2019

George TBC

30 November 2019

Delft TBC