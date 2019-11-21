Ghana: International Day of Men Observed At Agona-Nkwanta

The Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) and the Western Regional Department of Gender with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has observed the International Day of Men at Agona-Nkwanta in the Ahanta West Municipality.

The event, which was celebrated on the theme: "Reproductive Health Rights with Emphasis on Reproductive Related Male Cancers", targeted boys of adolescent age and men from Wassa Amenfi East, Nzema East, Wassa East and Ahanta West district, all in the Western Region.

Mr Mutari Goro Iddrisu, official at the UNFPA, said there was the need to educate children on human development, from childhood through adolescence to adulthood and changes that occurred during these periods.

He advised boys and men to seek medical attention to detect diseases, including cancers that may occur as the move from one stage of development to the other.

Madam Matilda Aglonoo of the Western Regional Public Health Directorate, said that prostate, penile, testicular and breast cancers could be found in men.

She said early detection of any form of cancer could be treated.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ahanta West, Madam Henrietta Mary Eyison, noted that men have always been recognised for their roles in society, and the world has dedicated the International Men's Day for them.

She said cancers could be treated if detected early and given the need medical attention.

The acting Western Regional Director of the Department of Gender, Miss Maribel Akuorkor Okine, said International Men's Day was celebrated annually on November 19, since 1999, to improve gender relations and promote unity.

He said in order to achieve the objectives, the event focused on men and boys' health and safety, tackling tolerance of violence against men and boys while promoting gender equality and highlighting positive male role models.

Miss Okine said the event sought to create awareness on reproductive health, adding "specifically on reproductive-related male cancers".

She said specific needs and experiences of men and adolescent boys have often not been well understood or taken into account in the development of public policy or professional practice.

Miss Okine observed that some men and adolescent boys were made vulnerable by non-equitable and violent versions of manhood.