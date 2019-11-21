Ghana: International Day of Men Observed At Agona-Nkwanta

21 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Peter Gbambila And Agona-Nkwanta

The Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) and the Western Regional Department of Gender with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has observed the International Day of Men at Agona-Nkwanta in the Ahanta West Municipality.

The event, which was celebrated on the theme: "Reproductive Health Rights with Emphasis on Reproductive Related Male Cancers", targeted boys of adolescent age and men from Wassa Amenfi East, Nzema East, Wassa East and Ahanta West district, all in the Western Region.

Mr Mutari Goro Iddrisu, official at the UNFPA, said there was the need to educate children on human development, from childhood through adolescence to adulthood and changes that occurred during these periods.

He advised boys and men to seek medical attention to detect diseases, including cancers that may occur as the move from one stage of development to the other.

Madam Matilda Aglonoo of the Western Regional Public Health Directorate, said that prostate, penile, testicular and breast cancers could be found in men.

She said early detection of any form of cancer could be treated.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ahanta West, Madam Henrietta Mary Eyison, noted that men have always been recognised for their roles in society, and the world has dedicated the International Men's Day for them.

She said cancers could be treated if detected early and given the need medical attention.

The acting Western Regional Director of the Department of Gender, Miss Maribel Akuorkor Okine, said International Men's Day was celebrated annually on November 19, since 1999, to improve gender relations and promote unity.

He said in order to achieve the objectives, the event focused on men and boys' health and safety, tackling tolerance of violence against men and boys while promoting gender equality and highlighting positive male role models.

Miss Okine said the event sought to create awareness on reproductive health, adding "specifically on reproductive-related male cancers".

She said specific needs and experiences of men and adolescent boys have often not been well understood or taken into account in the development of public policy or professional practice.

Miss Okine observed that some men and adolescent boys were made vulnerable by non-equitable and violent versions of manhood.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.