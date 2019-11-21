Ghana: Security Personnel Retrieve Weapons in Karaga District

21 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Tamale — The security personnel has retrieved about 73 various types of weapons in the Karaga District, in the Northern Region, in the early hours of Monday.

The weapons were uncovered by a joint team of the military and police, operating to ensure peace at troubled zones in the Northern, North East and Savannah regions.

According to a reliable source in the Karaga community, the joint team retrieved the weapons, which created fear and tension among the residents, especially when no one knew the motives of the owners of the weapons.

A resident, who pleaded anonymity, said he suspected owners of the weapons, have been transferred to the Northern Regional capital, Tamale, for further investigations.

According to him, the weapons were concealed in cocoa sacks and hidden on rooftop of houses.

Police at the Karaga District and Northern Regional Police Command could not officially confirm retrieval of the weapons to the Ghanaian Times, saying the matter was being handled by officials at Police National Headquarters, Accra.

All efforts to get official confirmation from the security personnel proved futile as none was prepared to speak to the press on it.

The security personnel, however, indicated that more operation were underway to retrieve more weapons from the troubled zones.

They said that several other dangerous weapons were seized within the Karaga community. Also, checks from the police revealed seized dry leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.