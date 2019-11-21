Ghana: Security Personnel Retrieve Weapons in Karaga District

Tamale — The security personnel has retrieved about 73 various types of weapons in the Karaga District, in the Northern Region, in the early hours of Monday.

The weapons were uncovered by a joint team of the military and police, operating to ensure peace at troubled zones in the Northern, North East and Savannah regions.

According to a reliable source in the Karaga community, the joint team retrieved the weapons, which created fear and tension among the residents, especially when no one knew the motives of the owners of the weapons.

A resident, who pleaded anonymity, said he suspected owners of the weapons, have been transferred to the Northern Regional capital, Tamale, for further investigations.

According to him, the weapons were concealed in cocoa sacks and hidden on rooftop of houses.

Police at the Karaga District and Northern Regional Police Command could not officially confirm retrieval of the weapons to the Ghanaian Times, saying the matter was being handled by officials at Police National Headquarters, Accra.

All efforts to get official confirmation from the security personnel proved futile as none was prepared to speak to the press on it.

The security personnel, however, indicated that more operation were underway to retrieve more weapons from the troubled zones.

They said that several other dangerous weapons were seized within the Karaga community. Also, checks from the police revealed seized dry leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp.