Ghana: Declaration of Indece for Western Togoland - Secessionist Leaders Flee Arrest

Ho — Hoards of citizenship identity cards, national emblems and currency notes of the so-called 'Western Togoland' were retrieved by the security agencies during a raid on the residence of the leader of the secessionist Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) in Ho on Tuesday.

Ten more people were arrested in the swoop carried out jointly by the police, army and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) on the house.

The leader, Mr Charles Kudzordzi was not at home at the time.

Among those picked up were his wife, three other women and six men.

This brings to 11 the number of people arrested so far in connection with the declaration of independence for the Volta and Oti Regions by the HSGF in Ho last Saturday.

"We are searching for several other members of the group," said Superintendent Anthony Danso, Ho Municipal Police Commander.

He said in an interview that the suspects who were being investigated for treason felony would soon be processed for court.

The municipal police commander did not disclose the identities of the other suspects.

Superintendent Danso entreated members of the public to go about their daily activities without any fear, saying that the security agencies were in control of the situation.

A Ho-based Togolese pastor, GodsfriendEdem Peter, who played the role of master of ceremony at the independence declaration durbar, was the first to be picked up by the police.