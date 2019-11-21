Ghana: Declaration of Indece for Western Togoland - Secessionist Leaders Flee Arrest

21 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — Hoards of citizenship identity cards, national emblems and currency notes of the so-called 'Western Togoland' were retrieved by the security agencies during a raid on the residence of the leader of the secessionist Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) in Ho on Tuesday.

Ten more people were arrested in the swoop carried out jointly by the police, army and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) on the house.

The leader, Mr Charles Kudzordzi was not at home at the time.

Among those picked up were his wife, three other women and six men.

This brings to 11 the number of people arrested so far in connection with the declaration of independence for the Volta and Oti Regions by the HSGF in Ho last Saturday.

"We are searching for several other members of the group," said Superintendent Anthony Danso, Ho Municipal Police Commander.

He said in an interview that the suspects who were being investigated for treason felony would soon be processed for court.

The municipal police commander did not disclose the identities of the other suspects.

Superintendent Danso entreated members of the public to go about their daily activities without any fear, saying that the security agencies were in control of the situation.

A Ho-based Togolese pastor, GodsfriendEdem Peter, who played the role of master of ceremony at the independence declaration durbar, was the first to be picked up by the police.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.