Ghana: Promasidor Marketing Manager Wins Award

21 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

Marketing Manager at Promasidor Ghana Limited, Mr Shine Akiem Torsoo has been adjudged one of the top 20 Marketing Communication Professionals in West Africa at the recently held Marketing World Awards in Accra.

Mr Torsoo received the award for his outstanding performance in pushing Promasidor, producers of Cowbell, Miksi and Yumvita as one of the leading companies in the country.

Under his leadership, he executed several marketing initiatives in growing the equity of the brands including the Guinness world record breaking event; the Onga Longest Feast Table, Cowbell hot air balloon project dubbed Cowbell in the Sky, Onga Jollof Battle, Yumvita Kiddie Games and many others.

Mr Torsoo has been instrumental in the growth of companies including De United Food Industries, Mebani Holdings Ghana Limited, Forewin Ghana limited and PZ Cussons where he worked as the Marketing Manager before moving to Promasidor.

Speaking after the awards, he said the recognition would go a long way to motivate him to do more for the growth of Promasidor.

"I am very glad to receive this honour and I appreciate the efforts of my colleagues and loved ones for making it a possibility," he stated.

The Marketing World Awards is an annual event by Instinct Wave to honour marketing experts and brands for their contributions each year.

