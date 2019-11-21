Ghana: AirtelTigo Gets New Chief Executive Officer

21 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Telecom operator AirtelTigo has appointed Murthy Chaganti as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Mr Chaganti was the Chief Operating Officer of the company and acted as the CEO from September 2019 until his appointment.

He played a key role in the successful integration process of Airtel Ghana and Millicom Ghana, operators of Tigo brand after the merger of the two telecommunications giants in Ghana.

Following the completion of the integration in a record time, the first of its kind in Africa and delivering significant savings in operating expense (OPEX), Mr Chaganti assumed additional responsibility of leading the commercial function to focus and deliver growth, which saw turnaround of data growth.

Mr Chaganti brings a wealth of experience in General Management, Commercial and Business Strategy, Sales and Marketing, having spent over 20 years in various roles within the Telecommunication and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sectors in Ghana and India.

Prior to joining AirtelTigo on January 3, 2018 as COO, Mr Chaganti served in senior leadership roles in the telecommunication industry in India.

As the Chief Executive Officer of the Gujarat Circle, Bharti Airtel India, he led the turnaround of this multi-million business by delivering quality network and superior customer experience in the process, achieving the highest ever revenue market share gain.

He was the Head of Business at Chennai and Andhra Pradesh Circles of Aircel India, where he led the launch of Aircel, establishing Aircel as the brand of choice in data through innovative go-to-market initiatives and ultimately building a market leading business.

Mr Chaganti holds an MBA in Marketing and Finance from the XLRI Business School in Jamshedpur, India and a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Osmania University College of Engineering in Hyderabad, India.

"We are confident that Mr. Chaganti will carry on our vision of 'Making Life Simple' while keeping us focused on meeting our customers' needs and holding us to our new commitment of being Simple, Transparent and Relevant," the Board said in a statement issued in Accra yesterday .

