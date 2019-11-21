Ghana: Major Mahama Died of 'Multiple Head Injuries' - Pathologist

Dr Lawrence Adusei, a pathologist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, yesterday told the Accra High Court that the late Major Maxwell Adams Mahama died out of 'multiple head injuries'.

Dr Edusei was testifying as the 13th prosecution witness in the case in which 14 persons are standing trial for the alleged murder of the ex-military officer.

The witness is the medical practitioner, who conducted postmortem examination on the late Major Mahama.

He told the court presided by Justice Mariama Owusu, a Court of Appeal Judge, sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court Judge, that the Major Mahama died an unnatural death.

Dr Edusei, who was led in evidence by Mrs Evelyn Keelson, a Chief State Attorney, said that "the cause of death is multiple head injuries due to blunt objects and gun shots".

Dr Edusei, who is also a visiting pathologist at the 37 Military Hospital, explained that blunt objects are objects that do not have sharp edges like stone, wood and iron rods.

The pathologist said that two pellets were also retrieved in the brain of the late military officer.

The late Major Mahama was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region, when on May 29, 2017, some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.

The mob had ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused are William Baah, an Assembly member of Denkyira Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame a.k.a Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

Others are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.