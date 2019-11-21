South Africa: Makana Residents Blame Municipality for Filthy Dump Site

21 November 2019
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Lucas Nowicki

Residents of Irving Heights in Makhanda say erratic rubbish collection and the Makana municipality's failure to supply bins and plastic bags has led to a dangerous illegal dump site.

The dump site, along Rademeyer Street, creates a "very unhealthy living environment", says Kerneels Windvogel, who has lived in Irving Heights for 35 years. He says children from the nearby schools play in the rubbish, which has dead animals and filthy water in it.

Residents have also reported that the illegal dump site has attracted rats, which have infested the surrounding area.

Windvogel said that the community was "sick and tired of hearing there is no money" when requesting assistance.

He said residents contacted Ward 3 councillor Mthunzi Fatyi (ANC) to have a meeting about the illegal dumping site early in November, but he did not arrive. Windvogel said the councillor told the residents that he was too busy and would arrange another time to meet.

Asked for comment, Fatyi said, "As far as I know the meeting is tomorrow at five." He said the municipality was organising "community awareness of dumping sites and community cleanup" to deal with illegal dumpsites.

The municipality's failure to manage waste collection and refuse services is cited in the Unemployed People's Movement (UPM) ongoing court case to have the municipality dissolved under section 139 of the Constitution.

Makana Municipality did not reply to requests for comment.

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

