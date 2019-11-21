Kenya: High Court Moves FKF Poll Case Date

20 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

The High Court on Wednesday deferred a case challenging the composition of Football Kenya Federation's (FKF) Electoral Board to next year.

In this case that has attracted the attention of world governing body Fifa, George Mwaura who is the petitioner wants Edwin Wamukoya and Elynah Shiveka, serving as chairman and member of the Board respectively, to be replaced owing to a conflict of interest.

Justice John Mativo, who was sitting in for Justice Pauline Nyamweya, fixed the mention date for the case for February 4.

This means the case could conclude long after the Electoral Board has concluded its mandate with FKF's elections set to begin from this weekend and conclude on December 7.

Separately, the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) will rule on two cases challenging the Electoral Board and election rules on December 3.

One of these cases has been filed at the SDT by Jared Nyauma, who says he is FKF's Nyamira sub-branch chairman.

The other case has been jointly filed by former FKF president Sam Nyamweya, Gor Mahia's Chief Executive Lordvic Aduda, Alex Ole Magelo, Moses Akaranga, and Angeline Mwikali.

These petitioners claim - among others - that the election rules were specifically designed to favour FKF president Nick Mwendwa who is seeking another term in office.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

