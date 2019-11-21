Kenya/Uganda: Starlets Eye Revenge Against Uganda in Showdown

20 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

Harambee Starlets have set their sights on clinching a final slot when they come up against Uganda's Crested Cranes in Group 'B' of 2019 Cecafa women championship from 4.30pm Thursday at Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Starlets coach David Ouma is out to exact revenge on Uganda in the potentially-explosive match, Uganda having beaten Starlets 1-0 in last year's championship held in Kigali. He has warned his team to expect a tough match.

"Our intention is to get to the finals and to do better than we did last year. Uganda is a tough team. We saw them humiliate Djibouti and Ethiopia and we don't expect them to be lenient to us. We have prepared well for the match and what remains is to execute our game plan," said Ouma.

Strong squad

Ouma boasts a strong squad that features the likes of captain Dorcas Shikobe, leading scorer in Kenya women's premier League Mercy Airo, Mwanahalima Adam, who turns up for local league team Thika Queens and midfielder Jentrix Shikangwa.

Shikangwa, the youngest member of the team from Wiyeta Girls in Trans Nzoia County, is a new addition to the team. Kenya qualified for the semi-finals courtesy of Tuesday's 12-0 win over championship newcomers Djibouti.

Last year, Kenya missed chance of competing in the final after the Crested Cranes beat Kenya 1-0 in Kigali, and the team finished fourth in the table of standings with a tally of four points.

Rwanda also finished on four points last year but were relegated to fifth on account of an inferior goal difference. Ethiopia, on six points, eventually wound up third behind runners-up Uganda and champions Tanzania.

Starlets are aiming to win the title after coming painfully close in 2016 when they finished runners-up behind champions and hosts Tanzania who beat them 2-1 in the final.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

