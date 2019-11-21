South Africa: Morocco Vote Kerfuffle Leaves Magashule in a Tizz

analysis

Some in the ANC were left baffled after a strongly worded and long-winded press statement by its secretary-general, Ace Magashule, vowing to discipline ANC deployees who voted for Morocco at a recent cities conference in Durban. Except, there was no vote.

The ANC statement wasn't a knee-jerk reaction. Morocco's Mohamed Boudra was elected president of the Organisation of United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG) on Friday 15 November 2019, after a congress of the body in Durban that week. Boudra is mayor of Al Hoceima and chairman of the Moroccan Association of Presidents of Municipal Councils.

Four days later, on Tuesday 19 November, ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule sent out a press release fuming that there were "individual ANC members" in this congress who supported Morocco's candidature even after they were "instructed by the Secretary-General of the ANC, who is the administrative custodian and day-to-day guardian of the National Conference Resolutions and policy positions of the ANC, NOT to support" it.

The "NOT" is in caps, and indicative of Magashule's level of irritation. His instruction was backed up by that of "comrade Lindi Zulu", who chairs the ANC's international relations sub-committee and who is also small business development minister. She promised...