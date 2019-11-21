South Africa: Morocco Vote Kerfuffle Leaves Magashule in a Tizz

21 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Some in the ANC were left baffled after a strongly worded and long-winded press statement by its secretary-general, Ace Magashule, vowing to discipline ANC deployees who voted for Morocco at a recent cities conference in Durban. Except, there was no vote.

The ANC statement wasn't a knee-jerk reaction. Morocco's Mohamed Boudra was elected president of the Organisation of United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG) on Friday 15 November 2019, after a congress of the body in Durban that week. Boudra is mayor of Al Hoceima and chairman of the Moroccan Association of Presidents of Municipal Councils.

Four days later, on Tuesday 19 November, ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule sent out a press release fuming that there were "individual ANC members" in this congress who supported Morocco's candidature even after they were "instructed by the Secretary-General of the ANC, who is the administrative custodian and day-to-day guardian of the National Conference Resolutions and policy positions of the ANC, NOT to support" it.

The "NOT" is in caps, and indicative of Magashule's level of irritation. His instruction was backed up by that of "comrade Lindi Zulu", who chairs the ANC's international relations sub-committee and who is also small business development minister. She promised...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.