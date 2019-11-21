South Africa: Healthy Baby for Shoprite Cashier Who Was Assaulted While Pregnant

Shoprite cashier Zimkhitha Xhalabile gave birth to a healthy baby boy last month. Xhalabile was eight- months pregnant when she was assaulted by a male customer at her till in September.

She had just closed her till in the Shoprite in Broadway Mall, Lwandle, on 9 September, when a customer demanded to be assisted. At first, she said, she argued with the customer telling him to use another till, but when he became aggressive, she decided to assist him. The two exchanged words and the customer punched Xhalabile. The incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras. The man has made a brief appearance at the Strand Magistrates Court.

"The court wanted us to reconcile but he has not shown any sign of remorse. He has not tried to apologise or ask to speak to my family. I would have considered dropping the case if he tried showing remorse. I want the case to carry on," said Xhalabile.

She is currently on maternity leave and is expected back at work next year in April. "I am happy that nothing happened to my child. That was one of my worries even after doctors assured me nothing was wrong."

GroundUp is being sued after we exposed dodgy Lottery deals involving millions of rands. Please help fund our defence. You can support us via Givengain, Snapscan, EFT, PayPal or PayFast.