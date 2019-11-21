Kenya: Journalist Eric Oloo Found Dead in Policewoman's House

21 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Dickens Wasonga

The Star's Siaya-based journalist Eric Oloo was found dead in the house of a female chief inspector of police in Ugunja on Thursday morning.

The 40-year-old's body was found in bed, soaked in blood.

The officer, said to have been cohabiting with Mr Oloo, has since gone underground.

Ugunja sub-county police commander Ibrahim Muchuma said the body was taken to Ambira sub-county hospital mortuary but did not give details.

"The issue is sensitive so we can't comment further. Kindly talk to my boss in Siaya," he said.

LOVE AFFAIR

Siaya County police commander Francis Kooli told the Nation that the journalist and the policewoman were in a love affair, but did not elaborate.

A police officer, who sought anonymity for lack of authority to speak to the media, said Mr Oloo was in the house with two other men on Wednesday night.

A scuffle ensued while they were there, he added. Police arrested one of the men and took him to Ugunja for questioning.

PROBE

So far, detectives have questioned the officer's house-help to establish whether the chief inspector was at home.

She recorded her statement at Ugunja Police Station.

