Zimbabwe: Open Up the Airwaves, Chamisa Says to Mnangagwa

21 November 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa must allow opening of media space so that more players could enter a field dominated by State controlled publications.

He was speaking to journalists at his Hope Of Nation Address at the MDC headquarters in central Harare Wednesday.

The opposition chief slammed the continued airwaves monopoly by the State while players with more independent editorial slants were deliberately being kept out.

"The media in Zimbabwe is in intensive care because we only have one television station almost 40 years after independence and it is unheard of," he said.

"I was in Ghana recently. They have more than 68 radio channels, television stations.

"You cannot even count but in Zimbabwe, we only have one television station.

"We must open waves and make sure that we allow more players to play a credible, quality and perhaps a good and effective media role to communicate with our people so that we are able to move," said Chamisa.

While ZBC is a public entity, the national broadcaster has often been condemned for alleged bias towards the ruling Zanu PF party.

In the few instances the broadcaster has covered the opposition, much of the content has been negative reportage.

Addressing members of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Authority board recently, Information Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi urged the appointees to carry the voices of the country's ruling elite he said were representatives of the majority of Zimbabweans.

