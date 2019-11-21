Kenya: City Hall Gets Sh415 Million to Rehabilitate Roads in Capital

20 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

City Hall has received more than Sh415 million in conditional grant to rehabilite roads in Nairobi.

The grant from the Kenya Roads Board is part of the funds released to counties every year.

The 2018 County Allocation of Revenue and the 2012 Public Finance Management Acts mandate the State agency to release funds to counties governments annually.

For Nairobi, the money was to be released in the financial year that ended on June 30 but it delayed due to the devolved government not complying with the requirements for benefiting from the grant.

"The funds are to be accounted for in accordance with the requirements of the KRB Act. You are required to use the funds in line with the 2018/19 approved financial year work plan submitted to the board," KRB Executive Director Jacob Ruwa said in a letter to Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

The county boss said his administration would dedicate the cash to the maintenance of roads and building feeder roads in the 85 wards.

Some of the roads being upgraded include Salim in Dagoreti, Karen Rich, Likoni link, Jadong, Musimbi and Ngarara.

The Others are Gathuru in Kawangware, Thi'ongo in Mountain View, Mama Wahu in Ngando and Daraja Road.

"The devolved unit will collaborate with national government agencies to ensure the roads are upgraded. Kimoondo Road, which links Kware Ward and Pipeline estate is almost complete. The same applies to Kobil-Kware Road," Governor Sonko said.

In its 2018/19 Public Roads Programme, the agency said the government requires Sh1.5 billion to rehabilitate and upgrade Nairobi's 609.79-kilometre road network.

Mr Ruwa said the projects would be financed by national government, though the city devolved unit would be expected to meet 15 per cent of the cost.

Out of the 3, 600 kilometres of the road network under the Nairobi City County government, only 50 per cent is tarmacked, Some 20 per cent gravelled while the remaining 30 are earth.

In April, City Hall set aside an extra Sh330 million towards the Nairobi Regeneration Programme, a venture being implemented by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority.

The county government is to contribute Sh900 million, with Kura bringing in some Sh1.97 billion.

The programme, which covers 79.4 kilometres of 38 roads in Eastlands and the city centre, is 95 percent complete.

Some of the roads completed are Ambira, Sakwa, Manyanja, Kayole Spine, Maasai, Airport North, Utawala, Hamza, Rabai, Nile, Bumbani, Heshima, Buru Buru Farmers and Lunga Lunga.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Infrastructure
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.