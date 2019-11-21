Kenya: City Hall Gets Sh415 Million to Rehabilitate Roads in Capital

City Hall has received more than Sh415 million in conditional grant to rehabilite roads in Nairobi.

The grant from the Kenya Roads Board is part of the funds released to counties every year.

The 2018 County Allocation of Revenue and the 2012 Public Finance Management Acts mandate the State agency to release funds to counties governments annually.

For Nairobi, the money was to be released in the financial year that ended on June 30 but it delayed due to the devolved government not complying with the requirements for benefiting from the grant.

"The funds are to be accounted for in accordance with the requirements of the KRB Act. You are required to use the funds in line with the 2018/19 approved financial year work plan submitted to the board," KRB Executive Director Jacob Ruwa said in a letter to Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

The county boss said his administration would dedicate the cash to the maintenance of roads and building feeder roads in the 85 wards.

Some of the roads being upgraded include Salim in Dagoreti, Karen Rich, Likoni link, Jadong, Musimbi and Ngarara.

The Others are Gathuru in Kawangware, Thi'ongo in Mountain View, Mama Wahu in Ngando and Daraja Road.

"The devolved unit will collaborate with national government agencies to ensure the roads are upgraded. Kimoondo Road, which links Kware Ward and Pipeline estate is almost complete. The same applies to Kobil-Kware Road," Governor Sonko said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In its 2018/19 Public Roads Programme, the agency said the government requires Sh1.5 billion to rehabilitate and upgrade Nairobi's 609.79-kilometre road network.

Mr Ruwa said the projects would be financed by national government, though the city devolved unit would be expected to meet 15 per cent of the cost.

Out of the 3, 600 kilometres of the road network under the Nairobi City County government, only 50 per cent is tarmacked, Some 20 per cent gravelled while the remaining 30 are earth.

In April, City Hall set aside an extra Sh330 million towards the Nairobi Regeneration Programme, a venture being implemented by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority.

The county government is to contribute Sh900 million, with Kura bringing in some Sh1.97 billion.

The programme, which covers 79.4 kilometres of 38 roads in Eastlands and the city centre, is 95 percent complete.

Some of the roads completed are Ambira, Sakwa, Manyanja, Kayole Spine, Maasai, Airport North, Utawala, Hamza, Rabai, Nile, Bumbani, Heshima, Buru Buru Farmers and Lunga Lunga.