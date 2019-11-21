Nigeria: Maina Arrives Court for Continuation of Trial Without Wheelchair

21 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Chairman of defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTM), Abdulrasheed Maina, has arrived at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for the continuation of his trial.

Maina was on Thursday supported by two men as he walked slowly into the court without a wheelchair.

He arrived around 9:30 am dressed in white caftan and a black cap.

His son, Faisal, is also in the same court for trial continuation.

Justice Okon Abang had on November 7 fixed November 21 for continuation of the trial, following an appeal by the Deputy Comptroller General (DCG), Health and Social Welfare, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), H.B. Kori, to the court to give him a week to respond to the court order on Maina's true health status.

Maina came into the court in a wheelchair on November 7 looking ill.

He is charged with 12 counts bordering on money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Maina is being arraigned as first respondent alongside a firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd, the second respondent.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.