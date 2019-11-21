Nigeria: Maina Arrives Court for Continuation of Trial Without Wheelchair

Chairman of defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTM), Abdulrasheed Maina, has arrived at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for the continuation of his trial.

Maina was on Thursday supported by two men as he walked slowly into the court without a wheelchair.

He arrived around 9:30 am dressed in white caftan and a black cap.

His son, Faisal, is also in the same court for trial continuation.

Justice Okon Abang had on November 7 fixed November 21 for continuation of the trial, following an appeal by the Deputy Comptroller General (DCG), Health and Social Welfare, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), H.B. Kori, to the court to give him a week to respond to the court order on Maina's true health status.

Maina came into the court in a wheelchair on November 7 looking ill.

He is charged with 12 counts bordering on money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Maina is being arraigned as first respondent alongside a firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd, the second respondent.

