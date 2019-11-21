Ghana: WAEC Withholds Results of 753 Private Candidates

The entire results of a total of 753 candidates who sat for this year's West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WAEC) for private candidates have been withheld.

According to the West African Examination Council (WAEC), they were allegedly involved in various examination malpractices including impersonation and possession of mobile phones in examination halls.

"The withheld results will be released or cancelled as soon as the Council concludes it investigation", a statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC National Office, issued in Accra on Tuesday said.

It said out of a total of 102,278 candidates who initially registered for the examination, 5,145 of them were absent adding that those who wrote the examination could access their provisional results online.

It advised members of the public to be on the alert for fraudsters who contacted candidates with the promise of upgrading their results for a fee payable through mobile money transfers.

"We wish to assure all stakeholders that the Council's results database is well secured. As such all forged results can be detected by the confirmation/verification system which has been made available to institutions and organisations" he said.

The statement said institutions and organisations should confirm or verify results presented to them directly from the Council or access the confirmation/verification service online at the Council's website.

The results print-out can also be confirmed by scanning the encrypted QR Code on the print-out with a downloaded version of the "WAEC GH QR Code Reader".