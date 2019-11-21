Ghana: Taekwondo - 11th Korean Ambassador Cup Dec 5-7

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation's (GTF)-organised Korean Ambassador's Cup Taekwondo Championships comes off from December 5 to 7, 2019 at the Korea Sports Complex.

The 11th edition of the annual Championships, which is sponsored by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, promises to be an improvement on last year's edition, as it included for the first time, Cadet and Juniors categories.

The GTF together with the Korean Embassy is reversing to the title 'Korean Ambassador's Cup Taekwondo Championships', to conform with the newly-introduced 'Korean Ambassador's Cup World Taekwondo Championships' in Korea.

Under the theme, 'Developing Taekwondo in the regions', this year's event focuses on the major participation of athletes from the regional Associations by providing support to at least six people from nine regions (minus Greater Accra).

With Red 1 Kuep or above rank for the seniors category, all regional associations are to register 20 athletes each for the eight weight categories in sparring.

Other categories to be competed for includes, para, juniors, and cadet. These would be club-based.

President of the GTF, Frederick Lartey Otu, emphasised on the importance of including the Regional Associations.

"The regions have been requesting for support to have large numbers participate in this yearly Championships. And it is very important that we focus on developing the sport in the regions, now that we administratively have 16."

According to him, they have realised that only a few of them are able to put themselves together and organise regional Championships.

"From this championship, we will be able to identify talents and as well challenge the regions to organise championships," he further stated.

Registration forms, which have been sent to all regional associations, must be submitted to the Federation email or submitted personally to the association not later than December 3, 2019.