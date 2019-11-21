Ghana: Taekwondo - 11th Korean Ambassador Cup Dec 5-7

21 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation's (GTF)-organised Korean Ambassador's Cup Taekwondo Championships comes off from December 5 to 7, 2019 at the Korea Sports Complex.

The 11th edition of the annual Championships, which is sponsored by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, promises to be an improvement on last year's edition, as it included for the first time, Cadet and Juniors categories.

The GTF together with the Korean Embassy is reversing to the title 'Korean Ambassador's Cup Taekwondo Championships', to conform with the newly-introduced 'Korean Ambassador's Cup World Taekwondo Championships' in Korea.

Under the theme, 'Developing Taekwondo in the regions', this year's event focuses on the major participation of athletes from the regional Associations by providing support to at least six people from nine regions (minus Greater Accra).

With Red 1 Kuep or above rank for the seniors category, all regional associations are to register 20 athletes each for the eight weight categories in sparring.

Other categories to be competed for includes, para, juniors, and cadet. These would be club-based.

President of the GTF, Frederick Lartey Otu, emphasised on the importance of including the Regional Associations.

"The regions have been requesting for support to have large numbers participate in this yearly Championships. And it is very important that we focus on developing the sport in the regions, now that we administratively have 16."

According to him, they have realised that only a few of them are able to put themselves together and organise regional Championships.

"From this championship, we will be able to identify talents and as well challenge the regions to organise championships," he further stated.

Registration forms, which have been sent to all regional associations, must be submitted to the Federation email or submitted personally to the association not later than December 3, 2019.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.