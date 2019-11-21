Ghana: Vodafone Healthline Promises More for Ghanaians

Vodafone's award winning Healthline Season 8 programme is gradually creating a large community of devotees all over the country.

The programme is redefining content television in Ghana with its emotionally-gripping medical stories and health information.

So far, it is one of the most sustainable and enriching programmes on free-to-air television and demonstrates a commitment by Vodafone to show the world how a purpose-led company should behave.

Episode 3 of the programme last week treated a variety of topics including dealing with worms; the dynamism of the kidney in the human body and how to keep fit through systematic and well-coordinated exercises.

The episode also visited Akuse where the case of a baby with a rare skin disease was showcased. The disease - Harlequin Ichthyosis - is a severe genetic disorder that mainly affects the skin.

The parents of the baby were on the verge of giving up on his treatment when Vodafone came to the rescue. What happens next after the telecom company's intervention will be a major highlight of one of the remaining 10 episodes.

Senior Brands Manager at Vodafone Ghana, Andre Tayo Jnr said "Healthline continues to draw affinity to the Vodafone brand. What we have done this year is to bring attention to several diseases affecting society and to conscientise Ghanaians on how to live healthy lives.

"We shall continue to find innovative ways of showing the world that we truly care about the communities in which we live and work and Healthline is one of such ways," he said.