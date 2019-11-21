Ghana: Vodafone Healthline Promises More for Ghanaians

21 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Vodafone's award winning Healthline Season 8 programme is gradually creating a large community of devotees all over the country.

The programme is redefining content television in Ghana with its emotionally-gripping medical stories and health information.

So far, it is one of the most sustainable and enriching programmes on free-to-air television and demonstrates a commitment by Vodafone to show the world how a purpose-led company should behave.

Episode 3 of the programme last week treated a variety of topics including dealing with worms; the dynamism of the kidney in the human body and how to keep fit through systematic and well-coordinated exercises.

The episode also visited Akuse where the case of a baby with a rare skin disease was showcased. The disease - Harlequin Ichthyosis - is a severe genetic disorder that mainly affects the skin.

The parents of the baby were on the verge of giving up on his treatment when Vodafone came to the rescue. What happens next after the telecom company's intervention will be a major highlight of one of the remaining 10 episodes.

Senior Brands Manager at Vodafone Ghana, Andre Tayo Jnr said "Healthline continues to draw affinity to the Vodafone brand. What we have done this year is to bring attention to several diseases affecting society and to conscientise Ghanaians on how to live healthy lives.

"We shall continue to find innovative ways of showing the world that we truly care about the communities in which we live and work and Healthline is one of such ways," he said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Health
ICT
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.