Kenya: Drivers Test Route for Eldoret Rally

20 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdul Sidi

The first part of the official programme for the KCB Eldoret Rally starts Friday with the reconnaissance of the route for the penultimate round of the 2019 Kenya National Rally Championship.

The rally, which has attracted a low entry of only 18 cars, will start on Saturday morning from the KCB branch on Kenyatta Street at 8am.

The organisers will run three competitive stages that will be done twice with a total competitive distance of 138kms. The rally will start in the Uasin Gishu County and end in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Baldev Chager and Ravi Soni, who maintain their lead in the overall standings of the 2019 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship, need to finish in the top-five of the two remaining rounds of the series to claim the overall title.

Chager has won the KMSC and Safari Rally, while Onkar Rai was winner in Nakuru and Meru.

Carl Tundo (Nanyuki) and Manvir Baryan (Mombasa) are the only other winners of the KNRC rounds.

The Guru Nanak Rally, which was postponed last month, will now be run on 15th December.

Meanwhile, Daren Miranda and Wayne Fernandez have already clinched the National Formula Two title in a Toyota Sprinter.

Issa Amwari and Job Njiru need to stay ahead of Minesh Rathod and Shameer Yusuf to try and win the Division Two title.

