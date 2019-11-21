Uganda: Two Ugandan Brothers Busted With Fake Dollars

21 November 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Mombasa — Detectives in Mombasa are holding two Ugandan nationals after they were arrested with fake US dollars in a hotel.

According to police, the fake 94,100 dollars were stashed in cash boxes.

According to Kenya's Standard, Police have released the names of the suspects as Tindyedwa Godfrey, 44, and Tindyedwa Evans, 34, adding the two were brothers.

According to police, the suspects who checked into the hotel Monday night came to Kenya through the Busia border and later travelled to the coastal city.

They were arrested by special crime prevention unit police and intelligence officers at Parades Pundamilia Hotel in Kisauni.

Elsewhere, a man police claim had been on run for three weeks over robbery and murder suspicion has surrendered to police and taken into detention

Police allege 20-year-old Riziki Hamisi Adams, a resident of Mwandoni in Kisauni surrendered to police yesterday after hiding in Tanzania after he was, allegedly, involved in violent crime in Mombasa.

Kisauni police boss Julius Kiragu who received the suspect confirmed they have been looking him in liaison with the Tanzanian authorities.

He said intelligence reports revealed that the suspect is a leader of the juvenile terror gang and was adversely mentioned in a number of crimes.

"The suspect has been linked to a series of attacks and killings. He is with us now and the DCI officers are working on his finger prints," Kiragu said.

He added that the suspect who completed secondary school last year in Magongo Changamwe will help them to identify other suspects who are on the run.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Kenya
Uganda
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.