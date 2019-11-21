Nigeria: Premium Times Delegation Visits Family of Veteran Journalist, Dele Agekameh

A delegation from PREMIUM TIMES on Friday visited the widow and family of late veteran crime journalist and columnist, Dele Agekameh, to console them on the passing of their patriarch.

The two-member delegation comprised the paper's Head of Investigations, Nicholas Ibekwe, and Sports Editor, Babatunde Eludini.

They delivered to the family a condolence letter by Publisher Dapo Olorunyomi on the sidelines of the commendation service/service of songs at the residence of Mr Agekameh, at Gemade Estate, near Ipaja in Lagos.

In the letter, Mr Olorunyomi, who is currently travelling, smypathised with the family. He expressed sadness at the passing of Mr Agekameh, who wrote a regular column for PREMIUM TIMES. He also lauded the contribution of the veteran journalist to the Nigerian press.

"Mr Agekameh was a relentless and committed journalist and writer. He was, without doubt, one of the country's top crime reporters. His reports contributed in no small measure towards the building of a safer and better Nigeria.

"Apart from the stories he wrote personally, he used his extensive network of sources in the nation's security services to assist several reporters across multiple media organisations to write several groundbreaking stories," said Mr Olorunyomi.

Mr Olorunyomi added that Mr Agekameh was fearless; and regularly spoke truth to power, a task he described as the ultimate goal of a true journalist.

Olabisi Agekameh, the widow of Mr Agekameh, who received the delegation said she was grateful for the visit and the consistent support by the newspaper right from when her husband was alive.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She, however, said the void left by her late husband would be difficult to fill.

"Nigeria has lost a rare gem, he (Dele) was very caring, loving and down to earth. When Dele Agekameh was alive, he was a wonderful father, he was a wonderful husband," she said.

"I personally have lost a precious diamond; I would forever miss him.

"I am actually short of words, I don't know what to say, ever since his death, I have been crying, I couldn't just control myself, the memories of the first time we met just keeps flashing back, the wonderful marital bliss we have together kept on flashing, how I am going to cope without him again forever," she said.

"I don't know but I have surrendered all to God because He is the only one that can help me in this situation I have found myself," she said added.

Mr Agekameh 60, was an award-winning senior Nigerian journalist who at various times worked for Champion Newspaper, Newswatch Magazine and Tell Magazine.

According to a programme for the final funeral rites, Mr Agekameh's remains would leave for Edo State on Thursday ahead of Friday's Christian Wake at his country home in Iviukhua, Agenebode, Edo State.

He will be interred on Saturday at the same venue.