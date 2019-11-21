Kenya: KBF Relegates 8 Teams in Premier, Lower-Tier Leagues

20 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Caxton Apollo

Eight teams have been relegated from next year's men and women's Kenya Basketball Federation Premier and lower-tier league, competition secretary Joseph Amoko has said.

They are World Hope, USIU-A Tigers (men's Premier League), Western Delight, Africa Nazarene University (women's Premier League), Nakuru Club, Trailblazers (men's Division One), Egerton University and 4-Christ (men's Division Two).

Egerton and 4-Christ have been demoted to the Nairobi Basketball Association league from the men's Division Two league. In men's Division One, Nakuru Club and Trailblazers have been shown the door to the Division Two.

Amoko said two teams that finished in the last two positions in each league category have been demoted.

He said 10 teams that featured in the women's Division One League are likely to be retained because the competition had less clubs as compared to the other categories which had 12 and 14.

Amoko added that should the federation governing council decide to increase women's Division One teams to 12 next year, all the 10 clubs will be maintained.

However, he said if the 10 will be retained next season, then two teams from bottom will be relegated to the provincial league while two from the provincial league will be promoted.

