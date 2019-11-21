Kenya: K24 Journalist Daniel Chemjor Dies After Car Plunges Into Gorge

21 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Flora Koech

The driver of a car that plunged into Cheploch Gorge on Wednesday night has been identified as a television journalist working for Mediamax Network.

The body of the K24 TV producer Daniel Chemjor was pulled out on Thursday afternoon after his vehicle was retrieved from the gorge along River Kerio at the border of Elgeyo-Marakwet and Baringo counties.

Elgeyo-Marakwet County Commissioner Ahmed Omar has confirmed his identity.

"He was the only occupant. I suspect he was overspeeding because the car lost control before hitting a guard rail and plunged into the crocodile-infested gorge," said Dr Omar.

PATERNITY LEAVE

Chemjor, 40, who hailed from Kiboino in Baringo Central, was on paternity leave at the time of his death.

He had been with a group of friends at an entertainment spot, Big 5 Club, about two kilometres from the scene of the accident.

Joseph Kurui, the manager of Big 5 Club, said Chemjor left at 11pm.

"He left in high spirits insisting that he was late home. I do not think he was speeding because he had not taken any alcohol at the club," said Mr Kurui.

Joseph Kiptegen, Chemjor's uncle, said that he started leave on November 10 and was about to resume work in Nairobi.

"It is sad that we have lost such an industrious, hardworking man. Daniel was on a paternity leave and he was preparing to resume work," said Mr Kiptegen.

DEDICATED

Mediamax acting CEO Ken Ngaruiya said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of Chemjor's death.

"Daniel Chemjor was highly respected by managers and employees alike throughout the entire company," he said in a message to staff and the journalist's family.

"He was regarded as a dedicated worker by everyone who worked with him".

Chemjor's contributions to the company, he said, were many and varied.

"I am well aware of the difference he made in the lives of many people, both here in the company and his private life. Many will miss him," he said of the K24 producer who worked for Mediamax for seven years.

"Each of us not only grieves at the passing of Chemjor, who was with no doubt a tremendous individual, but also for the loss his family has suffered."

RETRIEVAL

To retrieve the car, the police sought assistance from SBI Construction Company that brought a crane to scene.

The vehicle is reported to have veered off the road and hit a guard rail at the Kerio River bridge, before it rolled and plunged into the water.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.