Tunisia: Shooting ASSF African Championships - Tunisian Olfa Cherni, Ala Othmani Win Gold

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian athletes Olfa Cherni and Ala Othmani won the gold medal in their respective categories at the Shooting ASSF African Championships, organised November 17-25 in Tipasa (Algeria), booking their tickets for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Cherni distinguished herself in the Final 25m Pistol Women competition and broke the African record, while her compatriot Ines Kalai won the silver medal.

For his part, Othmani snatched the gold medal in the Final 10m Air Pistol Men competition.

Some 170 athletes representing 14 countries are partaking in these African championships in all specialties (skeet, trap, 10 air pistol shooting, 25m rapid fire pistol and 50m rifle prone).