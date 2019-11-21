Ghana: Baah-Nuakoh Heads Club Licencing Board

21 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), exercising its powers under Article 52 of the GFA Statutes, has appointed a seven-member Club Licensing Board of the Association.

The Board is chaired by economist and former sports journalist, Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, who is also the General Manager, Sustainability at Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

Other members of the Club Licensing Board are George Ankomah Mensah (Vice Chairman), Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Mike Bonsu, Mavis Amanor, Rev. Emmanuel Addotey and Joseph Addo.

The GFA's Club Licensing Manager, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, will act as Secretary to the Board.

The Club Licensing Board has the responsibility of vetting the licence application of clubs to ensure compliance with legal, administrative, finance, technical, medical and security requirements of the provisions of the GFA Statutes and the GFA Club Licensing Regulations before issuing licences to clubs.

In a related development, the Executive Council of the GFA has named a five-member Finance Committee of the GFA with the Association's Vice President, Mark Addo as Chairman of the Committee.

Executive Council member, George Amoako, who has considerable knowledge in football finance, is the Vice Chairman of the Finance Committee.

Other members are Samuel Kaye Brew-Butler, Mathew Ampofo and Gideon Fosu.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

