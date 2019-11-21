Ghana: Pokuase Interchange Completion date Extended

Government has approved six months extension request of the contractor working on the $84-million four-tier Pokuase Interchange in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra.

This means that the project would be completed towards the end of next year, instead of April 2020, the original scheduled date of completion.

Mr Kwabena Bempong, Associate Vice President of Associated Consultants Limited, a consulting company for the project, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Tuesday during a tour of the project site.

He said the contractor was doing additional shift and was convinced the project would be completed on schedule, adding "the project is 50 per cent complete."

Currently, the town roads, six kilometres of adjoin roads from Awoshie to Kwabenya stretch had been asphalted; streets lights, pedestrian walkways, traffic lights had also been completed; and the piles (foundations for the road) and piers (columns which would carry the overhead roads) were nearing completion.

Mr Bempong said the contractor had almost completed the storm drains and embankment along both sides of the Awoshie and Accra-Nsawam stretch to prevent flooding and landslides on the road.

The consultant said the Ministry of Roads and Highways was looking for funding to complete the storm drain on the Sunkwa River at ACP junction to prevent flooding in the communities along the bank of river.

Mr Bempong said the government had released funds for compensation and currently all those who were affected by the project were being paid.

The total compensation for the project, he said, was estimated at GH¢10 million.

Mr Bempong appealed to the Ghana Police Service to deploy more of its personnel to the project site to prevent commuters from assaulting workers who were managing traffic at the site, and appealed to motorists and pedestrians to co-operate with the workers.

The consultant disclosed that measures had been put in place to reduce traffic on the stretch during the Christmas period, saying some of the measures include road diversion at the Pokuase section of the road.

He said the project had provided employment for Ghanaians, particularly people living in and around Pokuase, saying the company had employed more than 400 people.

Mr Bempong also said most of the materials such as iron roads, sand, chippings and cement were sourced locally.