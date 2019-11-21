Ghana: Ada Residents Urge Govt to Resource Police

Ada — The Ada Youth for Development, the Ada Concerned Citizens and residents in the Greater Accra Region, have embarked on a demonstration, calling on government to resource the Ada Divisional Police Command, to be able to effectively curb crime in the area.

According to the organiser of the group, Lawrence Papa Nii Openi, the Ada police among others had no vehicle to facilitate patrols, resulting in slow response from the police when crimes were committed.

Mr Openi in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, after a demonstration, urged government and Police Administration to help curb crime in the area.

He pleaded with the police to intensify night patrols in the area to arrest criminals, particularly armed robbers.

Mr Openi urged the Ada Divisional Police Command to work hard at restoring the public confidence of residents in the police.

He said that there was apathy among residents because some police personnel allegedly disclose sources of information to criminals.

"Some of the police officers have lived in the community between seven and ten years, and have even married here, and so they have become ineffective as they treat some cases as family matters," Mr Openi said.

He, therefore, called for massive transfers of police personnel in the area, to ensure that they do not compromise their roles.

In a reaction, the Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent George Kumah, said that there were logistical challenges, but indicated that the police was working hard to ensure the safety and security of residents.

He said even though the Ada Divisional Police Command has no vehicle for patrol, it was using its official duty vehicle to ensure law and order.

Chief Sup Kumah expressed concern about the lack of co-operation on the part of the residents when it comes to information flow, which he said was becoming a challenge to the timely discharge of police duties.

He said the doors of the police were opened for discussions, and called for public support in the form of cash and kind.

On the alleged robbery cases and death which occurred this month, Chief Sup Kumah said some suspects have been arrested and the matter was being investigated.

He, however, said the incidents were isolated cases, and called on the public to remain calm.

Residents of Ada demonstrating