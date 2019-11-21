Ghana: Ada Residents Urge Govt to Resource Police

21 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Dzifa Tetteh

Ada — The Ada Youth for Development, the Ada Concerned Citizens and residents in the Greater Accra Region, have embarked on a demonstration, calling on government to resource the Ada Divisional Police Command, to be able to effectively curb crime in the area.

According to the organiser of the group, Lawrence Papa Nii Openi, the Ada police among others had no vehicle to facilitate patrols, resulting in slow response from the police when crimes were committed.

Mr Openi in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, after a demonstration, urged government and Police Administration to help curb crime in the area.

He pleaded with the police to intensify night patrols in the area to arrest criminals, particularly armed robbers.

Mr Openi urged the Ada Divisional Police Command to work hard at restoring the public confidence of residents in the police.

He said that there was apathy among residents because some police personnel allegedly disclose sources of information to criminals.

"Some of the police officers have lived in the community between seven and ten years, and have even married here, and so they have become ineffective as they treat some cases as family matters," Mr Openi said.

He, therefore, called for massive transfers of police personnel in the area, to ensure that they do not compromise their roles.

In a reaction, the Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent George Kumah, said that there were logistical challenges, but indicated that the police was working hard to ensure the safety and security of residents.

He said even though the Ada Divisional Police Command has no vehicle for patrol, it was using its official duty vehicle to ensure law and order.

Chief Sup Kumah expressed concern about the lack of co-operation on the part of the residents when it comes to information flow, which he said was becoming a challenge to the timely discharge of police duties.

He said the doors of the police were opened for discussions, and called for public support in the form of cash and kind.

On the alleged robbery cases and death which occurred this month, Chief Sup Kumah said some suspects have been arrested and the matter was being investigated.

He, however, said the incidents were isolated cases, and called on the public to remain calm.

Residents of Ada demonstrating

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.