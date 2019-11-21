Ghana: LadMa Celebrates World Toilet Day

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) on Tuesday joined residents of La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly (LadMA) to celebrate World Toilet Day.

World Toilet Day is about inspiring action to tackle the global sanitation crisis, and

it is celebrated on November 19, every year, to help achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Six which promises sanitation for all by 2030.

Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah, a Deputy Minister of MSWR said toilet is a lifesaving and dignity protector, and noted that good sanitation was a human right, and that every household must own a toilet facility.

He said in spite of efforts at providing subsidised toilets, some households do not have places of convenience.

Worse still, he said some residents engaged in open defecation, which often caused the outbreak of cholera and other diseases.

Mr Boamah said with barely a year to the completion of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA-SWP), a World Bank funded project for water and toilets, 26,000 toilets had been provided to residents and schools.

Importantly, pipe borne water had been connected to many homes in beneficiary communities, he said.

Mr Solomon Kotey Nii Koi the Municipal Chief Executive of LadMA said 1,100 household toilets had been constructed under GAMA-SWP.

In addition, he said 17 public toilets had been constructed and handed over to various schools in the municipality.

The LadMA Chief Executive said the assembly was working assiduously to achieve good sanitation for all, "but this cannot be achieved, if the people do not change their attitudes."

In order to stop open defecation, Mr Nii Koi said the assembly had intensified public education and warned that those who engaged in open defecation would be arrested and prosecuted.

Meanwhile, the MCE together with the officials of the assembly and the minister visited a number of household and institutional toilets.